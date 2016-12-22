The uh, festive holiday display you see before you comes to us from a Blackpool, U.K. man named Steve McGawley, who learned the hard way this week that having festive holiday decorations such as these will also get your ass thrown in jail. As you can see in the above photo uploaded to Facebook on Saturday, McGawley had used the lights to draw out a crude penis, as well as an obscene four letter word for female genitalia.

At the time of McGawley’s arrest, however, he had changed up his display a bit, keeping the penis but replacing the four letter word with a picture of a bell followed up the word “end” — as “bell end” has a wildly different meaning in the U.K. than it does in the states. McGawley documented his awkward yet hilarious encounter with police in a 10 minute long video uploaded to Facebook, which predictably ends with him being taken into custody when he refuses to put clothes on and take down his lights.