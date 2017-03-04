Shutterstock

Pornography can accomplish technological and cultural marvels in the modern era. From giving comedian Kumail Nanjiani his first “big” break as his friends’ supplier to pleasuring the blind, adult entertainment seemingly knows no bounds (despite the fact President Donald Trump pledged to combat it if elected). Yet as numerous accounts of people’s horrendous Internet search histories can attest, porn can also lead to some of the most bizarre occurrences possible. Like what happened to a lonely Japanese man whose smothered corpse was found buried under six tons of magazines in his home.

According to the Daily Mail, the deceased was discovered when the landlord tried to figure out why he hadn’t paid his rent in six months. What he discovered was a rather messy living situation comprised almost entirely of stacks and stacks of pornographic magazines and related materials:

The man’s lowly death was revealed by a member of the cleaning team, who said his company had been hired to remove the magazines discreetly in a way that would not be noticed by neighbours and the man’s family to save them from the shame. He said that the dead man, a 50-year-old former carmaker identified only by the name Joji, had died buried underneath under a pile of the pornographic magazines.

Whether “Joji” was crushed to death by a collapsing stack of magazines, suffered a heart attack and fell into the stacks, or some third option has yet to be determined by investigators. What is known for certain, however, is the fact that his total porn collection weighs 13,228 pounds, or six metric tons.

(Via Daily Mail)