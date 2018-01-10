Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Margot Robbie married British director Tom Ackerley in 2016, however due to the filming schedule of I, Tonya, which the actress currently stars in, they had to delay their honeymoon for a few months. On Wednesday during a visit to Ellen, Robbie said that when they did finally go on their honeymoon they stayed in a rustic shack on an island in Tahiti, before eventually making their way to a luxury hotel. Unfortunately, when they got there it was raining, so the newlywed couple decided to check out the gym.

“We get changed to go to the gym, and Tom puts on these shorts that are the oldest gym shorts, and they’re tiny, and they’re like really short, and there’s nothing underneath,” she told Ellen. “So he gets on this bicycle to ride and I was like, ‘Whoa!,’ I was like, ‘Babe, you can not wear those shorts! You know, I can see everything,’ and he was like, ‘Come on, who are we gonna run into.'”

Of course, at that point they pretty much jinxed themselves into running into someone, and as such who else would be running on treadmills but Degeneres herself alongside wife Portia de Rossi. But that wasn’t even the worst part. While she was still recovering from being starstruck over the encounter, Ellen said to her, “Have you met Obama?” And sure enough, former President Barack Obama was standing right next to them.

Things got even more awkward during the stretching part of a fitness class, although to her credit Ellen found the whole thing hilarious (while attempting to shield her eyes), at one point telling him, “Boy, those are the wrong shorts to wear today!” Clearly a lesson learned the hard way.