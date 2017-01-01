Stories Of Kindness To Restore Your Faith In Humanity

Mariah Carey Had The Perfect Comeback After Criticism Of Her New Year’s Eve Performance

01.01.17 12 mins ago

Two equally captivating disasters dominated the first half of the extended New Year’s weekend. These include Mariah Carey’s trainwreck performance on New Year’s Eve and Ronda Rousey’s resounding defeat at the fists of Amanda Nunes on Friday night. While Rousey issued a muted statement hours after the fact, Carey wasted no time in making her feelings known. As this tweet indicates, Carey’s attitude appears to be “sh*t happens.”

And good on her. Although Carey’s performance left much to be desired, there were clearly technical difficulties beyond her control. She did toss plenty of attitude once things began to go wrong, yet when it became clear that the performance couldn’t be salvaged, Carey knew that an effective comeback could ease the impact. After all, a decades-long career shall not be toppled by one disastrous performance.

In other words, there’s no need for jokes about the end of Mariah Carey’s career along with 2016, and social media threw plenty of support behind her.

TAGSMARIAH CAREYNEW YEAR'S EVE

Around The Web

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 3 days ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 week ago 11 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 27 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP