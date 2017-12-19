Twitter Has Gone Extra Crispy On Mario Batali’s Cinnamon Roll Apology

UPROXX

A general rule of thumb for making a successful apology is, first and foremost, to admit to wrongdoing. You should also express remorse for the pain you caused. Then you have to promise to do better. That’s pretty much all there is to it. Pride aside, it’s not very hard to apologize for messing up. And you should not, under any circumstances, take the opportunity to self-promote. But apparently no one told celebrity chef Mario Batali that, and now Twitter is burning him for his tone-deaf, cinnamon roll-filled attempt at an apology.

On Monday, Dec. 11, Eater published the stories of four women who accused Batali of sexual misconduct and assault. More women have since come forward, and he became the latest in a long line of gross dudes to apologize and promise to regain our trust. But he also included a freaking recipe at the end of his email. Seriously.

In a newsletter sent out on Friday, Dec. 15, Batali wrote,

As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior. I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility. Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum in which to expound on this. I will work every day to regain your respect and trust. -mb ps. in case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite.

That “ps” is brutally lacking in self-awareness, and Twitter had no mercy.

MARIO BATALI: How do we address the sexual harassment?

PR TEAM: With a heartfelt apology.

MB: A cinnamon roll recipe should do the trick.

PR: That's a horrible idea.

MB: Yeah, let's go with that.

PR: You need to apologize.

MB: OK. Quick apology and then rolls.

PR: We're doomed. pic.twitter.com/dy7aIHUyDV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 16, 2017