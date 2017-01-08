Trump Admits He Made False Promises

Mark Hamill Gives The President-Elect’s Odd New Year’s Tweet A Joker Makeover

#Batman
01.07.17

Getty Image / Warner Bros.

Right before he departed to his Palm Springs den of luxury for a New Year’s Eve party featuring both Stallone brothers and apparently a convicted felon with possible mob ties, Donald Trump had to close out 2016 doing what he does best: posting tweets. With his NYE tweet, the president-elect took aim at all of his enemies and people who attempting to beat him but couldn’t in the year that preceded.

It was a message that Matt Oswalt called something the Joker would post while replying to Trump, something that must’ve hit a chord with The Joker himself. I say that because Mark Hamill took up doing what Billy West and many others have done this campaign and recorded the Donald’s tweet in his iconic Joker voice.

