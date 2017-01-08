Getty Image / Warner Bros.

Right before he departed to his Palm Springs den of luxury for a New Year’s Eve party featuring both Stallone brothers and apparently a convicted felon with possible mob ties, Donald Trump had to close out 2016 doing what he does best: posting tweets. With his NYE tweet, the president-elect took aim at all of his enemies and people who attempting to beat him but couldn’t in the year that preceded.

Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don't know what to do. Love! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2016

It was a message that Matt Oswalt called something the Joker would post while replying to Trump, something that must’ve hit a chord with The Joker himself. I say that because Mark Hamill took up doing what Billy West and many others have done this campaign and recorded the Donald’s tweet in his iconic Joker voice.