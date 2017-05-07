Trump Got Lit Up By Snoop Fans After Lighting Up Snoop

Martha Stewart Gave No F*#ks And Kept It Real At An Art Festival In New York On Saturday

#Snoop Dogg
05.07.17 17 mins ago

Martha Stewart might be 75 years old but she’s still cooler than you and does a lot more with her free time. Sure, her status as a millionaire and fame likely open a few more doors than someone like me, but that doesn’t mean that the common folk couldn’t try to emulate the homemaking queen’s style a bit.

Stewart hit the town in New York on Saturday, stopping by the Frieze Art Fair for a few memorable photo ops and then crashing a wedding for good measure. Not only that, she did it while wearing her best jean outfit — covered over by enough denim to make even Vladimir Putin jealous. American blue jeans, number one.

In the photo at the top, Stewart just seemed to walk into the frame while a few folks photographed the portraits of Donald Trump and her pal Snoop Dogg. According to Newlin Tillotson, the domestic juggernaut made her feelings know:

Was taking a picture of these Trump and Snoop Dogg pieces…and Martha Stewart walks into the frame and takes it to 💯#andresserrano #america #marthastewart #snoopdogg #drumpf

