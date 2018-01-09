Michael Che Once Went To A Strip Club With Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man In The World

#Jimmy Fallon #SNL
01.09.18 3 hours ago

Newly minted co-head Saturday Night Live writer Michael Che stopped by The Tonight Show to chat with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, where the current and former SNL cast members bonded over failed sketches that never made it to air. Speaking of bad jokes, Che brought up just having done a show for the National Championship in Atlanta, where he was boned with student restrictions such as not being able to swear or talk about race, politics, religion, and so on.

“So I had to do jokes about nothing,” he said. “And I did.” “And it did not go well,” interjected Fallon. “Not good at all,” deadpanned Che back.

Thankfully, Che’s night only improved from there, because he went on to hit up a Dos Equis party where encountered none other than the Most Interesting Man in the World, Augustin Legrand. During a photo op, Che asked him, “Hey man, we’re going to go to a strip club after this, do you wanna join, and he said, ‘okay!'”

So that’s how Michael Che ended up at a strip club with the Most Interesting Man in the World in Atlanta in three o’clock in the morning. When asked whether or not his reputation holds up, Che responded in the affirmative. “Dude, he reconnected a father with his son, it was weird,” he joked. “It was amazing!” In case anyone ever doubted that magic could happen at an Atlanta strip club at 3 a.m., there you go.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Fallon#SNL
TAGSDos Equisjimmy fallonmichael cheMOST INTERESTING MAN IN THE WORLDSNLSTRIP CLUBS

How Music Connects Us

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 8 hours ago
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 6 days ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP