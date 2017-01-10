Getty Image

Michael Ian Black will always receive some sentimental vibes from lovers of VH-1’s I Love the ’90s, but he found a place in his heart today for Donald Trump. Well, he’s at least offered up a place close to his heart. This generous gesture follows word from Tom Barrack, who’s leading Trump’s inaugural committee, on what the real estate mogul has planned for his big day. The description is telling, for no longer does Trump care about big celebrities. He simply wants something “soft” and “sensual”:

“We’re fortunate in that we have the greatest celebrity in the world, which is the president-elect; side by side is the current president. … So what we’ve done instead of trying to surround him with what people consider A-listers is we are going to surround him with the soft sensuality of the place. It’s a much more poetic cadence than having a circus-like celebration that’s a coronation. That’s the way this president-elect wanted it. I think it will be contributive. It will be beautiful. The cadence of it is going to be “let me get back to work.”

Soooo. This will be a “poetic” affair with a “sensuality” befitting for the occasion. This description was soon roasted on Twitter, but no one had a more (arguably) appropriate response than Black, who “would be honored to contribute to the soft sensuality of your inauguration in whatever manner I can.” Just like this, apparently…

Dear President-elect Trump, would be honored to contribute to the soft sensuality of your inauguration in whatever manner I can. pic.twitter.com/N43OWpBiJ9 — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) January 10, 2017

The acerbic funnyman is a pretty political guy, and last year, Black expertly trolled the hell out of Ted Cruz for his desire to patrol Muslim neighborhoods. Now, he’s taking on an equally ridiculous Trump dream that will soon meet reality. Sensual, really?

(Via Michael Ian Black on Twitter & CBS News)