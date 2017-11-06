Michigan Police Will Spoil ‘Stranger Things’ If You Get Thrown In Jail

Netflix

Over the weekend, the Michigan State Spartans faced off against Penn State, beating the Nittany Lions 27-24 after a nearly three-and-a-half hour rain delay. After the game finally ended, Michigan State fans were understanding pretty excited over the win, and as such the East Lansing Police Department was on high alert for drunken revelers who took things a step too far.

Perhaps in an effort to nip any rowdy behavior on the bud, the department’s Twitter account warned, “We have extra police officers in EL on overtime tonight. Celebrate this win the right way, don’t do something you will regret.”

GO GREEN! We have extra police officers in EL on overtime tonight. Celebrate this win the right way, don't do something you will regret. — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 4, 2017

PS: every1 thinking they're going to join a crowd at cedar village, it's been broken up. Now it's just a crowd of police waiting to greet u — East Lansing Police (@EastLansingPD) November 4, 2017

After updating to warn football fans away from a crowd which had apparently been gathering but had since broken up, East Lansing police issued an even more serious threat to anyone who might wind up with their ass thrown in jail — those who are fans of Stranger Things, to be specific.