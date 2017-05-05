Mike Huckabee is a joking machine and he’s not going to let anything stop him. The former Arkansas Governor has acknowledged in the past that his tweets don’t go over well with the “haters, trolls, and humorless people,” but you will take that smartphone out of his cold, dead hands. If even Patton Oswalt butchering his material on national television doesn’t dissuade him, clearly nothing will.
As such, Huckabee’s latest joke wasn’t exactly received like the piece of comedy brilliance he probably intended. At 4:52 a.m. this morning (which is puzzling enough as it is), on Cinco de Mayo, the Huckster tweeted the following:
Where do we even start here? First of all, what the hell brand of salsa does Mike Huckabee buy that he can drink it? Does he just dip his chips in V8 mixed with a little bit of taco seasoning? WHO TOLD HUCKABEE THAT WAS SALSA. Also, what is Huckabee’s obsession with Looney Tunes cartoons anyway? What else is this man hiding?
Who drinks salsa?
If Jesus returns to Earth, it will be for the sole and specific purpose of punting Mike Huckabee’s balls up into his throat.
I’d always assumed if he came back he would just say “Guys, that’s not what my dad meant in that book. You’ve gone waaaayyy too far.”
@Supafly One time during an interview back during his first Presidential run, Huckabee was asked how he could support the death penalty as a Christian when his own Lord and Savior was (allegedly) executed by the state for a bullshit offense. His response was something along the lines of “if Jesus had a problem with the death penalty, he would have said something on the Cross.” And all I could think was that even Jesus would facepalm at that answer.
He’s a pretty funny guy these days, just lost his mind and doesn’t give a shit anymore…
Wash it down with a carne asada frappucino.
So here we sit, once again, witnessing a political dickhead, dickheading. Aside- Wasn’t Speedy G banned?