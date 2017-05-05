#TrumpImpeachment Party Brings Up Old Trump Tweet

Mike Huckabee’s Cinco De Mayo Tweet About Speedy Gonzales And ‘Drinking Salsa’ Did Not Go Over Great

#Twitter
Web Culture Editor
05.05.17 8 Comments

Getty Image

Mike Huckabee is a joking machine and he’s not going to let anything stop him. The former Arkansas Governor has acknowledged in the past that his tweets don’t go over well with the “haters, trolls, and humorless people,” but you will take that smartphone out of his cold, dead hands. If even Patton Oswalt butchering his material on national television doesn’t dissuade him, clearly nothing will.

As such, Huckabee’s latest joke wasn’t exactly received like the piece of comedy brilliance he probably intended. At 4:52 a.m. this morning (which is puzzling enough as it is), on Cinco de Mayo, the Huckster tweeted the following:

Where do we even start here? First of all, what the hell brand of salsa does Mike Huckabee buy that he can drink it? Does he just dip his chips in V8 mixed with a little bit of taco seasoning? WHO TOLD HUCKABEE THAT WAS SALSA. Also, what is Huckabee’s obsession with Looney Tunes cartoons anyway? What else is this man hiding?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSinternet reactionsmike huckabeeTwittertwitter reactions

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 2 hours ago
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 1 day ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 2 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 2 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 4 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP