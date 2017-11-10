Getty Image

While former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is reportedly preparing for a Senate run in Utah following Orrin Hatch’s retirement, the decidedly anti-Trump Republican has entered the ongoing Roy Moore discussion. The GOP Senate candidate from Alabama is under intense scrutiny following a Washington Post report accusing him of sexual misconduct with a 14-year-old girl when he was 32. Conservative stalwarts like Sean Hannity have come out in support of Moore, but others — including Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have suggested he pull out of the race.

Romney gave one of the strongest arguments for the latter when he tweeted, “Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections.” Adding that he believes the account given to the Post by Leigh Corfman, “whose “account is too serious to ignore,” Romney concludes “Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.”

Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 10, 2017

Unsurprisingly, Romney’s tweet went viral fairly quickly — amassing around nearly 25 thousand RTs and 70 thousand favorites as of this writing. Then again, is is so often the case with a tweet like this addressing a story like Moore’s, there were plenty of reactions from all sides of the aisle. From “Woke Mitt Romney” jokes to reminders of his presidential failures, Twitter had plenty to say about his “innocent until proven guilty” quip.