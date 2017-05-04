Getty Image

Following months of speculation as to the nature of their personal relationship, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski have reportedly gotten engaged. The news was first reported by Page Six, and later confirmed to People by an MSNBC spokesperson. Scarborough is said to have popped the question to his longtime Morning Joe co-host over the weekend, during a vacation to the south of France and Monaco to celebrate Brzezinski’s 50th birthday.

The source told Page Six, “Joe got down on one knee and proposed old-fashioned-style with a ring. Of course, Mika accepted. They came back from the trip on Cloud Nine. There are no wedding plans as of yet, they are just telling their families the happy news.” Another source close to Brzezinski said, “Mika turned 50 and realized she wanted to move forward with her life and spend every minute with Joe, and not just at work.”

You know it’s just like they say, the couple who puts Trump on blast together, stays together. Rumors first began to swirl about the pair last year after Brzezinski divorced her husband of 22 years last June. Before that Scarborough had gone through a divorce of his own from his second wife in 2013. Their relationship had previously been all but confirmed when Brzezinski told The Hollywood Reporter last month: “We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too.”