Getty Image

At the time of this writing, Donald Trump hasn’t tweeted in over 24 hours. This probably has something to do with the president’s weekend tweet about firing his former National Security Advisor, Michael Flynn, whose recent plea deal with investigators is bound to affect the Trump-Russia investigation. Or, it might not. Either way, considering the president’s penchant for responding to asinine things on social media, it’s a sure bet that he will find a way to tweet something about Twitter’s newly released list of the most retweeted tweets of 2017. Why? Because he isn’t on it.

Among the nine entries Twitter included in its year-end list, President Barack Obama garnered three spots — including his indirect response to the “Unity the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia and the tragic violence it caused. With a quote from Nelson Mandela, Obama tweeted a picture of himself speaking with and smiling at a diverse group of young children in a window. “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion,” the quote read. The second highest entry on the list, to date the tweet has received over 1.7 million retweets.

"No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion…" pic.twitter.com/InZ58zkoAm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 13, 2017

The other two Obama tweets to be included come from January 10th, when the outgoing president asked his followers “to believe — not in my ability to create change, but in yours,” and January 20th, his last day in office.