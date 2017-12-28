A Live Shot On MSNBC Was Interrupted By Three Random Bystanders Wearing Inflatable T-Rex Costumes

#Dinosaurs #Internet Reactions #Twitter Reactions #Jurassic World #Twitter #Viral Videos
News & Culture Writer
12.28.17

While failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore’s lawsuit alleging voter fraud and demanding a new special election dominated most of Thursday’s news, the controversial GOP tax bill also made its way into the cycle. As a result, many of the 24-hour cable news networks dedicated at least some airtime to covering the new legislation — including MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson and CNBC’s Ylan Mui, who spoke about how it would affect the IRS. As Boston news producer Leo Ruiz and others monitoring the segment on Twitter quickly noticed, however, the real action was happening behind Jackson’s on-location live shot.

“@HallieJackson reporting live from Jurassic Park,” Ruiz joked in a tweet that included a few closeup shots of Jackson’s background taken with a smartphone. Behind the anchor, three random bystanders dressed in inflatable dinosaur costumes put on a show of their own.

Neither Jackson nor Mui ever seemed to notice the trio of T-Rexes in the shot’s background, but Ruiz and just about everyone else who retweeted his post or watched the live broadcast did. And when the Boston producer’s tweet ultimately went viral, Jackson shared it with with a brief note of explanation and a joke of her own.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dinosaurs#Internet Reactions#Twitter Reactions#Jurassic World#Twitter#Viral Videos
TAGSDINOSAURSinternet reactionsJURASSIC PARKJURASSIC WORLDmsnbcTwittertwitter reactionsViral Videos

Best Of 2017

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 5 hours ago 38 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 1 day ago
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago 8 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP