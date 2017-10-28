Getty Image

The news that Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller and his team had filed their first charges in the ongoing investigation into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia didn’t go unnoticed. One of the more popular reactions came from former Trump advisor Roger Stone, who launched a series of diatribes against Jake Tapper, Don Lemon and their network, CNN. Yet the frequent Infowars guest wasn’t the only person to get mad online about the Mueller news. Nor did everyone who reacted only express their unhappiness.

Stone’s fellow Trump trumpeter, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, issued a series of deranged tweets that, among other things, claimed Mueller’s team and the media were colluding with one another. He also re-upped his network’s current favorite story — Hillary Clinton’s “uranium one” deal:

Guess;Mueller and Media working hand in hand. Media to be tipped off. Mueller was FBI Director Who knew of Russian crimes before Uranium one — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

Left needs a dramatic change in the narrative!! Uranium One, Fusion GPS dossier, all out this week. This is a distraction! TICK TOCK…. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

This has been a HORRIBLE week for Mueller, Special Counsel’s office. THIS IS ALL A DISTRACTION. Monday I’ll have the details. TICK TOCK….! — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

Speaking of Clinton:

When will @HillaryClinton be indicted? — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 28, 2017

The former Democratic presidential nominee frequented the news this week, not only due to Fox News’ insistence on airing uranium one segments but also because of new revelations regarding the so-called Trump dossier (i.e. the pee-pee tape). A connection between the Trump campaign’s data firm and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange also popped up, but that didn’t stop persons and outlets sympathetic to the White House from piling it on the former state secretary. Hence Tapper’s indirect reaction to the prior coverage and then-current meltdowns of Hannity and his colleagues.