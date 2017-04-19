eBay

Your eyes are not deceiving you; do not adjust your screen. What you see here is, in fact, a completed eBay listing for a nearly 20 year old McDonald’s Mulan Szechuan teriyaki dipping sauce from 1998, that some lucky Rick and Morty fan — most likely — bid nearly $15,000 on. Ever since being featured prominently in the surprise season three premiere, nostalgia for the limited edition condiment has reached a fever pitch, with people trying to figure out how to make their own at home and McDonald’s even considering giving into fan pressure and bringing it back.

But paying $14,700 for just one packet (which, to be fair, also includes a “Wasabi favored sauce”) seems more than a little bit absurd — especially considering a whole case of the stuff recently went for a much more reasonable sounding $400.

The listing explains:

I just bought a really old car, while cleaning it I found a packet of this sauce. After watching the recent episode of Rick and Morty I went online to see if it was worth anything. Turns out it was. Also this comes with a packet of wasabi as well. I hope somebody who wants to eat some 20 year old gnarly sauce gets this.. I would prefer not to sell it to a collector.

So not only is this sauce almost 20 years old, but it’s been exposed to the elements from inside somebody’s car for god knows how long, as well. Well, if the lucky winner does indeed decide to eat this, let’s hope they stock up on tapeworm food, and have 911 on speed dial… Just in case.

(Via Time)