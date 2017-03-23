It’s National Puppy Day! Here’s How You Can Celebrate

Shutterstock

Happy National Puppy Day! Established in 2006 by pet and home lifestyle expert Colleen Paige (also the founder of National Dog Day and National Cat Day, among others) the March 23 holiday is intended not just to “celebrate the magic and unconditional love that puppies bring to our lives,” but to raise awareness about the atrocities of puppy mills and bring attention to orphaned shelter puppies that need loving homes.

Wondering how you can personally celebrate? The official National Puppy Day website (presented by Animal Planet) lists 50 different ways, but here are just the top 10:

1. Adopt a puppy from your local shelter, rescue or pure breed rescue organization.

2. Are you prepared for puppy parenting? Start off on the right paw! Hire a professional that can help you.

3. Donate money, food and toys to your local shelter.

4. Organize a peaceful demonstration in front of your community pet store that sells puppies.

5. Write your Congressman and ask that he/she support the ban of Puppy Mills in your state.

6. Assist an ill or elderly neighbor by walking their puppy.

7. Have a puppy party and invite all your friends and their puppies!

8. Join a fun, dog friendly community online and post pics of your puppy for the world to ooh and ahh over!

9. Host a community event to raise money for your local animal shelter.

10. Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to walk a puppy or play with a puppy, clean cages or anything else they need help with.