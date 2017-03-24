Hot Wheels And Other Toys Becoming Hollywood Movies

Watch A Nerf Dart Break The Sound Barrier

#Viral Videos
03.24.17 34 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Nerf darts, as a rule, aren’t meant to injure people, even in the hands of John Wick. They’re supposed to be soft, safe, and fun. But there’s always some guy who’s got to take it too far — like Giaco Whatever, an engineer on YouTube, who’s just taken a Nerf dart past the sound barrier.

Needless to say, this wasn’t your usual pump-n-fire Nerf gun. Instead, a full-fledged air cannon had to be constructed. Still, the results speak for themselves; the dart, while fired, moves at twice the speed of sound, Mach 2.35 to be exact, faster than the Concorde. That’d leave a mark if you hit your little brother with it — in the video you can see it punch a dent in solid wood. In fact, it’s so fast, that at a thousand frames per second, it appears on the video in just two of those frames.

If you’re assuming this guy is done with his Nerf experiments, nope. He’s aiming to get the dart to fly even faster, and perhaps even be potentially fatal. You know, because nothing adds joy to a child’s play time (or hunting the mighty coworker on a Friday afternoon) like the risk of death. Still, if he can get it up to Mach 5, we might have something. Sure, something totally dangerous, but definitely something.

(via Sploid)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSNerftoysViral Videos
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 1 week ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP