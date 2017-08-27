Netflix

Friday’s big Netflix premiere was the English adaptation of the anime/manga Death Note, a project already marred with controversy due to claims the film “white washes” the iconic story. While the original manga and anime garnered plenty of fans upon its release, even prompting its own live-action Japanese adaptation, those same fans are not pleased with how the story has been translated for American audiences. The problems with Netflix’s Death Note actually stretch further than just casting white actors as characters that were originally Japanese. Much like the Ghost In The Shell adaptation with Scarlett Johansson, the film itself seems to avoid many of the things that made its source material worthwhile for fans.

the only death note I claim and respect pic.twitter.com/K3Hh04TEdP — carla (@onewingedcarla) August 25, 2017

#DeathNotenetflix would have worked better as a 10 year skip after the manga where Ryku is still up to his mischief with a new victim. — Bunniworth (@Whatthethorny) August 26, 2017

So while the film does transplant its characters to Seattle and switches their race, fans seem to be more upset with how this movie treats its story and characters. While some are quick to give Adam Wingard credit for adapting a difficult property, others would rather the film not exist at all it seems.

@AdamWingard The #DeathNotenetflix movie was awesome. Atticus Ross' soundtrack is great as always and the cinematography matches it so well — Noctis (@NoCtisSynthwave) August 26, 2017

Death Note was..ok?, I felt the film had a deep identity issue and struggled to know what it was or wanted to be. #DeathNotenetflix — Danielo Peuguero (@NeiloGurrreo) August 26, 2017