These Are The Shows ‘Netflix Needs’ To Add To Its Library

On Monday, Netflix announced a 20-episode order for Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s new animated series about the “crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland.” It’s the latest addition to the streaming service’s ever-growing list of upcoming original programming, which also includes The Defenders, The Punisher, Big Mouth, a Lost in Space remake, Cary Fukunaga’s Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and The Good Cop, where Tony Danaza plays a “disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules” named — get this — Tony. (I can’t wait.) And that’s on top of future seasons for returning shows, like BoJack Horseman, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, The Crown, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, among many others.
But that’s not enough for some people, though.
They crave even more instant #content, which is why the #NetflixNeeds hashtag has been trending all morning on Twitter. It’s essentially a list of shows (and movies) users want to see added to the Netflix library, which recently took a hit with the departures of Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (The League will soon join them).
Netflix New Zealand is missing so many things you see on lists of “the best things to watch on Netflix”, that it’s nice that we have some things Americans are without. We got Fresh Prince! Will swap for Breaking Bad :-)