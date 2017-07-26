These Are The Shows ‘Netflix Needs’ To Add To Its Library

NETFLIX

On Monday, Netflix announced a 20-episode order for Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s new animated series about the “crumbling medieval kingdom of Dreamland.” It’s the latest addition to the streaming service’s ever-growing list of upcoming original programming, which also includes The Defenders, The Punisher, Big Mouth, a Lost in Space remake, Cary Fukunaga’s Maniac starring Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, and The Good Cop, where Tony Danaza plays a “disgraced, former NYPD officer who never followed the rules” named — get this — Tony. (I can’t wait.) And that’s on top of future seasons for returning shows, like BoJack Horseman, Stranger Things, 13 Reasons Why, The Crown, and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, among many others.

But that’s not enough for some people, though.

They crave even more instant #content, which is why the #NetflixNeeds hashtag has been trending all morning on Twitter. It’s essentially a list of shows (and movies) users want to see added to the Netflix library, which recently took a hit with the departures of Futurama, Bob’s Burgers, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (The League will soon join them).