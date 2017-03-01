An Overalls-Wearing Bill Murray Shuts Down An Interview In February’s Funniest News Bloopers

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
03.01.17

As we bid adieu to February of 2017, once again we pause to look back at some of the best news bloopers and live TV screw ups of the month, courtesy of the YouTube channel News Be Funny. Although February notably saw the first full month of Donald Trump in the White House, the clips found here are blessedly for the most part what we’ll call in the “orange free zone.”

You may recall some moments we covered here at Uproxx, such as Lena Dunham dropping the P-word on the Today show while promoting the sixth season of Girls, this feisty New Orleans tornado survivor shutting down a reporter for getting her age wrong, or Black Lives Matter leader Muhiyidin d’Baha scoring an incredible jump shot to snatch away a protester’s Confederate Flag on live TV.

Elsewhere, an overalls-wearing Bill Murray had absolutely no patience for a reporter attempting to interview him the during the Pebble Beach Pro-Am Tournament, because Bill Murray does not screw around when it comes to his precious sport. Also, we’d be remiss without mentioning Japanese player Naoyuki Oi, who despite speaking very, very little English, managed to give an amazing interview at the World Pool Masters in Spain last month. Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.

