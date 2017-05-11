How A Brown Recluse Spider Destroyed This Man's Leg

Bootleg Nintendo Games Turn Out To Be Full Of Live Spiders

#Nintendo
05.11.17 17 mins ago

Nintendo/Shutterstock

Generally, when something is full of spiders, it’s either a setup to a science article or a horror movie. A Nintendo game full of spiders sounds like the latter, or at least a sweet t-shirt, but no — instead it’s another chapter in the inexplicable book of Why Do Americans Keep Trying To Smuggle In Spiders?

Mexican Federal Police intercepted a shipment of bootleg Nintendo games headed from Guadalajara to Hanover, MD, and assumed it was just a typical bootlegging deal. But then they crack the cartridges open and, surprise! Lots and lots and lots of spiders!

Just why these spiders are being imported remains unclear, although it’s illegal for both public health and environmental reasons. Importing animals is how you get invasive species, after all, and not all of them are delicious with the right sauce. This could simply be a collector, or a breeder, or perhaps the police have stopped a fiendish plot by a supervillain to breed gigantic spiders and have their henchmen ride them as an unstoppable army. We’ll likely never know for sure, as this isn’t exactly a capital crime. But for the love of God, people, stop trying to smuggle in spiders. We have enough spiders! Smuggle in some common sense!

(via Kotaku)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nintendo
TAGSBIG ASS SPIDERSNintendosmugglingvideo games

Innovative Minds

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

Meet The Young CEO Who’s Taking On Apple In The Smart Earbud Race

05.10.17 23 hours ago
This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

This Teen’s Simple Device Could Revolutionize Travel Safety

05.09.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 7 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 1 week ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP