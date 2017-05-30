Five Nordic Leaders Trolled Trump’s Bizarre Orb Clutching With A Photo Of Their Own

05.30.17

In the days following the NATO and G7 summits, there’s been a slight turn of the tide in global leaders’ attitudes towards Donald Trump. The mood, for some like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, could be best described as concerned. But apparently, the mood for others — like the leaders of Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Iceland — is more “LOL” in nature. The group of Nordic prime ministers recently took a photo that was eerily similar to the now infamous orb-pic that Trump took with Saudi Arabian King Salman last week. Only instead of a majestic, intriguing, awe-inspiring, and glowing orb of mystery, they used a soccer ball.

This feels like one of those situations where one would laugh while crying. On one hand, this is some top-notch, good-old-fashioned humor. But on the other, Donald Trump is very easy to make fun of. In the end, this the picture is one of two things; it’s either quite the coincidence or an expert-level troll that deserves applauding. Or both. Either way, it’s stirred up quite the reaction from those who are picking up what the Nordic leaders were putting down.

