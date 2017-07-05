While most Americans spent Independence Day eating hotdogs, hitting up the beach, and watching fireworks, there are many who neglect to reflect on the real reason for the holiday. On July 4th, 1776, the members of the Continental Congress gathered in Philadelphia to declare the 13 colonies freedom from the British Empire, and a new nation unto themselves. (Although historians have found that the document itself was not actually signed in Independence Hall until later that year on August 2nd.)
In an attempt to remind people of those brave and momentous words of our forefathers, on Tuesday NPR tweeted out the full Declaration of Independence, in its entirety, right down to the signatures from members of congress — as you can see in the start of the thread, below.
Unfortunately though, because we basically live in Idiocracy now, the power of the words were lost on some who just assumed that the publicly funded, traditionally progressive organization was making some sort of liberal statement, as pointed out by writer Parker Malloy.
If this isn’t peak Idiocracy, I don’t know what is. Times like this I’m glad for day drinking.
If something in the Declaration of Independence makes you think they’re talking about the guy you voted for, maybe you voted for the wrong guy
That’s why they voted for him, because he embodies those heinous attributes. If Trump called off the election in 2020 and declared himself “President for Life”, I’m convinced a sizeable percentage of his voting base would fucking cheer him on.
It is hilarious that people who have never listened to NPR just naturally assume it is as biased as the right-wing hate-spewing fear-mongering trash talk to which they high-five each other.
Give NPR a listen. You’ll be shocked at how upbeat and fair to all points of view it is.
I’m leaving. I don’t know where I’m going, but these idiots are multiplying
“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.” I can get behind that