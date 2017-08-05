There is a new brouhaha over a new NRA ad featuring conservative personality Dana Loesch. It follows another controversial ad that was posted back in April and found more notoriety after the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise. Many took the ad as call for violence against the press and the left, most specifically because of Loesch’s assertion “the only way we save our country and our freedom, is to fight this violence of lies with the clenched fist of truth.” The organization defended that ad, but now courted more controversy thanks to a second ad carrying the same tone. Also even though the tag “clenched fist” is back in the tweets and pointed at the New York Times, Loesch is saying she was misunderstood in another part of the video, with many thinking she is saying “fist” when she in fact she “fisk.” — a slang that means to rebut an argument point by point.

Why did @adamgoldmanNYT lie that I didn’t say “fisk” in my NYT ad? Because he has an axe to grind. Here Adam: https://t.co/YpmxQaLRZ7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2017

Points to you Scrabble aficionados who already know that word, but it doesn’t stop many from being confused. A different word choice could’ve put some distance between her words and the tagline the NRA is using. Now Twitter is aflutter all over again about the intent of the ad, its vocabulary, and the effect it might have on gun owners disgruntled with liberals.

So, ad is titled clenched fist of truth…but you claim you never said the word fist? Makes perfect sense. You NRA people are real clever. — Joetotheworld (@josephandher) August 5, 2017

the # has fist in it. I wasn't the only person confused by it. Plus, say Fisk/fish/fist in a sentence with old hag at the end, same result. — Patrick.Kay(K-Fα†ε) (@Gr3ySyndicate) August 5, 2017

This is amazing. Her claiming she said "fisk" and not "fist" is like when people said Trump said covfefe on purpose. Morons — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) August 5, 2017