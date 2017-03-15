NYPD Cop Michael Hance, Who Went Viral For Twerking At A Pride Parade, Dies Of Cancer

News Editor
03.15.17

The charismatic NYPD officer who danced into the Internet’s heart during a 2015 viral video has passed away at age 44. Michael Hance won millions of instant fans while spontaneously twerking away at a NYC Pride Parade. He joined the force just prior to the 9/11 World Trade Center attacks and worked as part of the bucket brigade while the city struggled to recover.

According to a friend who spoke with the New York Daily News, Hance carried an infectious enthusiasm and had “like 8 million friends.” Perhaps that’s why he couldn’t resist dancing with Pride participant Aaron Santis, who told Buzzfeed News that he’d been attempting to persuade cops to dance with him “all day,” and finally, he approached Hance. Paige Ponzeka captured the resulting video footage and commented on Hance’s “stoic” stance, which he tried to maintain before realizing that he couldn’t resist getting down to Michael Jackson’s “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough.”

Hance was stationed at the 11th Precinct in Queens for much of his career until he fell ill in November 2016. He received a diagnosis of brain cancer, which quickly spread to his lungs, chest, and liver. The pattern has become all too clear for rescue workers and first responders who worked the aftermath of the terror attack.

Hance leaves behind two beloved young daughters, and friends have set up a GoFundMe page to assist his family and help defray medical costs. His glorious dance moves shall live on forever.

(Via New York Daily News)

TAGSGAY PRIDEGAY PRIDE PARADEnypdpoliceR.I.P.
