Who's For And Against Trumpcare

Obama’s White House Photographer Sets His Sights On Trumpcare With His Best Troll Yet

#Obama
03.24.17 56 mins ago

Getty Image

With the momentary fall of the American Health Care Act (House Republicans and Donald Trump’s proposed answer to Obamacare), the knives are officially out. The Internet immediately hammered Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP leaders en masse for their failed efforts to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act with their own Trumpcare. So too did Pete Souza, Obama’s former White House photographer, who’s made a name for himself while repeatedly trolling the new administration on Instagram. Trumpcare’s demise proved no different.

Soon after the news broke on Friday evening, Souza posted a photo of President Obama leaving the podium at a congressional summit. Midway through his walk offstage, this particular shot of a smiling Obama proves apt as the unsmiling person he’s passing is none other than Vice President Mike Pence, who was an Indiana congressman at the time.

“Before voting on the Affordable Care Act in 2010, President Obama met with many members of Congress on both sides of the aisle over the course of many months,” writes Souza. “This picture was taken at the end of a multiple hours-long meeting with the entire Republican House caucus in which he responded to dozens of questions and critiques. It was carried live on cable TV.”

Seeing as how Pence was Chair of the House Republican Conference at the time, his appearance with Obama during this meeting and its subsequent press conference isn’t all that surprising. Seven years later, however, Team Trump probably won’t be too happy about it.

