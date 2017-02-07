Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In early February, photos and videos surfaced on Twitter depicting a content, backwards hat-wearing President Barack Obama on vacation with Michelle Obama somewhere in the Virgin Islands. They were accompanied by British billionaire (and Donald Trump survivor) Richard Branson, who was playing host to the former First Couple on his very own private island, according to Esquire and other outlets. As Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis put it, “Obama’s on vacation with the hat backwards. He’s never coming back.”