Obama's Vs. Trump's Reactions To World Events

Obama Went Surfing For The First Time In 8 Years Thanks To Richard Branson And His Private Island

#Obama
02.07.17 11 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

In early February, photos and videos surfaced on Twitter depicting a content, backwards hat-wearing President Barack Obama on vacation with Michelle Obama somewhere in the Virgin Islands. They were accompanied by British billionaire (and Donald Trump survivor) Richard Branson, who was playing host to the former First Couple on his very own private island, according to Esquire and other outlets. As Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis put it, “Obama’s on vacation with the hat backwards. He’s never coming back.”

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSmichelle obamaObamaRICHARD BRANSON

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 7 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP