In early February, photos and videos surfaced on Twitter depicting a content, backwards hat-wearing President Barack Obama on vacation with Michelle Obama somewhere in the Virgin Islands. They were accompanied by British billionaire (and Donald Trump survivor) Richard Branson, who was playing host to the former First Couple on his very own private island, according to Esquire and other outlets. As Huffington Post’s Philip Lewis put it, “Obama’s on vacation with the hat backwards. He’s never coming back.”
Obama's Vs. Trump's Reactions To World Events
Obama Went Surfing For The First Time In 8 Years Thanks To Richard Branson And His Private Island
There are 2 comments
I should show this to my CEO who loves quoting Richard Branson and voted for Trump.
No…maybe I shouldn’t.
Hang loose!