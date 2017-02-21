Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Depending on the day and your place in the food chain, nature is either magical or indiscriminately cruel. Every second of the day, creatures large and small duke it out for dominance and survival but most of the time humans aren’t privy to these battles (unless you are the omnipotent David Attenborough, that is). But sometimes serendipity occurs, and two titans locked in battle are caught on film.

Such was the case on February 10, 2017 when a SCUBA diver and underwater photographer decided to take advantage of the unusually exceptional levels of visibility to record the local wildlife off the coast of Monterey, California. What he found was a red octopus and a swimmer crab having a violent debate over whether or not the crab would acquiesce to become a snack for the octopus. Suddenly, things took an unexpected karmic turn for the octopus.

DO NOT READ BEYOND THIS POINT UNTIL YOU WATCH THE VIDEO.