As the holidays approach, people may be enacting more acts before 2016 closes up shop for good. One of those moments was on display in Wisconsin, where a police officer pulled over a college student for speeding and then helped him tie his tie.
The officer in question, Martin Folczyk of the Menomonie Police Department, pulled over University of Wisconsin-Stout student Trevor Keeney at the end of November for speeding. Pretty standard issue thing for a cop to do, but Keeney did have a reasonable excuse for running the speed limit, as he was late for a class presentation. While some may not have cared about Keeney’s academic predicament, Folczyk was pretty chill about the whole situation.
Folczyk still did his police duties and ran Keeney’s information, but wasn’t going to stand for him looking all disheveled for his presentation. Folczyk then gave him a quick tutorial on how to properly knot a necktie. Even after the class, the Menomonie police chief invited Keeney to stop by the station to properly teach him how to get the knot. And for anyone that’s worn a tie, more practice the better.
As for the presentation, Keeney said he aced it, scoring a 92.
This is legitimately a nice story. I’m not being sarcastic.
However, given today’s climate, it’s not unreasonable to have this thought pass through my head: “Well of course this happened because the dude is white.”
This is the type of story one of my Trump supporter friends would post on FB because they are typically Blue Lives Matter people (which is an ignorant and/or racist stance). The difference between those friends and this site is that the former would never post anything that highlights the racial problems with our police force in America.
To counter any moronic “why do you have to make everything political?!” argument, I say that this is the world we live in with very real problems and until I stop seeing stories of police brutality and when I start seeing stories like this one except with POC, I have a responsibility to talk about this. Keep this in our civic consciousness.
Even though I am kind of sorry for turning this comment into a downer. Enjoy your day.
you dont have to say “in todays climate”, there has never been a time where the police werent beating niggas asses. Since the inception of the police force in America, white people have been given preferential treatment. 1+ to your post
I had the same reaction. Watch a black guy stop the car and open the door like that, and see what happens.
Same.
one time when i was in college my roommate asked me to take him to the verizon store. as we were pulling up to the store a cop pulled me over because my tail light went out. we were parked right in front of the verizon store so my roommate/passenger got out of the car and headed for the store. the cop got out of his car, pointed his gun at my roommate and went ballistic. he got very violent, belligerent and verbally threatened to shoot us. we both have clean records and didn’t have any drugs or guns on us but he still decided to call for back up and the canine unit. the dog “got a hit” and the cops proceeded to tear my car all to hell. after about 90 minutes the cop let us go. luckily we weren’t killed and they didn’t plant drugs in my car but we were still pretty shaken up. wanna take a wild guess of what race i am???
