As the holidays approach, people may be enacting more acts before 2016 closes up shop for good. One of those moments was on display in Wisconsin, where a police officer pulled over a college student for speeding and then helped him tie his tie.

The officer in question, Martin Folczyk of the Menomonie Police Department, pulled over University of Wisconsin-Stout student Trevor Keeney at the end of November for speeding. Pretty standard issue thing for a cop to do, but Keeney did have a reasonable excuse for running the speed limit, as he was late for a class presentation. While some may not have cared about Keeney’s academic predicament, Folczyk was pretty chill about the whole situation.

Folczyk still did his police duties and ran Keeney’s information, but wasn’t going to stand for him looking all disheveled for his presentation. Folczyk then gave him a quick tutorial on how to properly knot a necktie. Even after the class, the Menomonie police chief invited Keeney to stop by the station to properly teach him how to get the knot. And for anyone that’s worn a tie, more practice the better.

As for the presentation, Keeney said he aced it, scoring a 92.

(Via ABC News & Reddit)