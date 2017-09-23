Shutterstock

There have been countless predictions about the end of the world over the years. with the latest determining that the end would begin on September 23rd thanks to the mythical Planet X or Niburu. It is all the work of alleged “Christian numerologist” David Meade according to The Washington Post, a prediction that has been called a hoax by both those in the scientific and faith-based community:

“Jesus lived for 33 years. The name Elohim, which is the name of God to the Jews, was mentioned 33 times [in the Bible],” Meade told The Washington Post. “It’s a very biblically significant, numerologically significant number. I’m talking astronomy. I’m talking the Bible … and merging the two.” And Sept. 23 is 33 days since the Aug. 21 total solar eclipse, which Meade believes is an omen.

The idea of Planet X and the end of the world has been disproven numerous times before, but that hasn’t stopped prophecies from being shared. It also hasn’t stopped pranksters from taking advantage and scare a few folks. According to the OC Register, Orange County residents were interrupted by what looked like your typical emergency broadcast signal test on their televisions. But after the testing portion, several viewers were treated to odd recordings and statements that seemed to be connected to the September prediction for the coming Saturday: