Given the state of Donald Trump’s approval ratings during his first few months in office, it would seem as if most Americans are relishing the thought of the 45th President’s impeachment. Either way, whether Trump leaves office by force or when his administration just eventually runs its course, most of us — the threat of WWIII notwithstanding — will blessedly live to see the day that a former reality TV star is no longer the most powerful man in the world.

But sadly, not everyone will have that luxury. An Oregon man, 76 or 77-year-old Michael Garland Elliott (depending when he had been born), passed away earlier this month on April 6th, and he was said to have died peacefully with the knowledge that Trump had been impeached. Elliott’s obituary published in the Oregonian, which has since gone viral, paints the colorful life of a man who once toured the country in a semi-pro men’s drag basketball team under the alter ego “Skaggy Maggie.”