It’s not exactly a Hollywood secret that Janet Hubert, better known as “Aunt Viv #1” has not stayed friendly with her Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast mates since getting fired after the show’s third season. This is mostly due to the fact that she takes each and every opportunity to rail against them; particularly Will Smith, whom she seems to take the most umbrage with. (It’s rumored that she and Smith had a difficult time working together long before her departure.)

Last year Hubert had Some Sh*t To Say about Smith’s boycott of the Oscars over the #OscarsSoWhite controversy, and she pretty much blows a gasket every time her former costars get together without her (not that she would be seen with them, anyway).

So suffice to say, Hubert was not amused when the gang got back together again this week, for a gathering that turned out to be in support of Karyn Parsons (Hilary Banks) charity. The OG Aunt Viv took to Facebook to air her grievances on Tuesday, and this time Alfonso Ribeiro (whom she colorfully refers to as “media hoe Alphonso Ribero”) was in her cross-hairs.

Here’s what she had to say:

I know the media hoe Alphonso Ribero has posted his so called reunion photo. Folks keep telling me about it. He was always the ass wipe for Will. There will never be a true reunion of the Fresh Prince. I have no interest in seeing any of these people on that kind of level.

I am not offended in the least, by this photo… it was an event for Karen’s charity. It does however prompt me to take some meetings in Hollywood to pitch my memoir PERFECTION IS NOT A SITCOM MOM, and tell of the behind the scenes story before I leave this earth.

It’s been a few years since The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell, The Unauthorized Full House, and The Unauthorized Beverly Hills, 90210 came out, but seriously — how is Lifetime not knocking down her damn door by now? This is the story that needs to be told.