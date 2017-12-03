Getty Image

Pamela Anderson willingly stepped into a mud pile of controversy last week with remarks on the decades of alleged sexual misconduct by Hollywood powerhouse producer Harvey Weinstein. During an interview with Megyn Kelly (in which she also gushed over long-rumored romantic interest Julian Assange), Anderson reasoned that people were aware of Weinstein’s reputation, and therefore, she transferred some blame to his alleged scores of victims: “You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.” Naturally, these remarks did not go over well, so Anderson dug that hole deeper on her website while arguing that women should have been much smarter about defending themselves: “Be proactive as an adult who knows better.”

Anderson had already (to Kelly) dismissed the fact that many Weinstein accusers were sent by their agents for auditions with him, only to find themselves alone with him in cars or hotel rooms. (And certainly, few could have anticipated Weinstein masturbating into a restaurant’s potted plant during a tour of a restaurant’s kitchen.) Anderson, however, is standing firm and issued a rambling third statement via Instagram, which partially reads as follows: