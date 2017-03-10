Patrick Stewart and his wife, singer and songwriter Sunny Ozell, welcomed a foster pit bull named “Ginger” into their home earlier this week, as you can see in the above video of their first meeting with the temporary new addition to their family, who gave her foster dad a “very nice” albeit slobbery greeting. “Thanks to ASPCA and Wags and Walks, Sunny Ozell and I are finally fostering our 1st pitbull! Meet Ginger. I’m in LOVE,” Stewart captioned the video, adding the hashtags #AdoptDontShop, #pitbullsofinstagram, and #pitbulls.

Obviously Stewart and his wife must have very busy and hectic schedules, which makes it difficult to take care of a pet long-term, but… does anyone else feel like Ginger might end up becoming a “failed foster?” Allow me to direct your eyes to the second video Stewart posted, in which Ginger excitedly gives him even more sloppy kisses, this time poolside.