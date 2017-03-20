The Biggest Fails From Celebrity TV Hosts

These News Bloopers All Have One Big, Huge Thing In Common

03.20.17 29 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Pretty much as long as meteorologists have had the ability to draw on weather maps, accidental dick and balls have been making their way onto live news programs — or the “crown jewels” of news bloopers, if you will. (Pun absolutely intended.) This is the subject of the latest blooper compilation from News Be Funny, which takes the best penis outtakes and condenses them into one ten minute long clip.

But weather maps are just cracking the surface when it comes to penis-shaped news bloopers. Here you’ll also find accidental foam penises, penises that demonstrate the dangers of playing with sand on live TV, sports commentary penises (which are not all that different from weather map penises), drawing game penises, and penis-shaped cloud formations. That’s a lot of dick!

Of course, I’d be remiss without bringing up one of my personal favorites that didn’t make the cut — a penis news blooper honorable mention — compliments of Take Five & Company, a live weekday morning lifestyle program on WZZM in Grand Rapids. When demonstrating an “As Seen On TV” product called Hot Buns, the women of Take Five & Company notice that Hot Buns, uh, looks like something else.

Around The Web

TAGSaccidental penisLOCAL NEWS SCREW UPSNEWS BLOOPERS
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 6 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 months ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP