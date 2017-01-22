How You Can Support The Women's March

01.21.17

Saturday was an eventful first official day in office for the Donald Trump administration. Not only did we have the Women’s March take over many major cities around the world in protest of Trump, but the president also made a visit to the CIA in order to weave a few lies about his battles with the intelligence community and blame it all on the media. He also made sure to point out that the media was way off on the attendance to his inauguration, followed soon after by Sean Spicer’s heated press briefing on the reporting of the inauguration.

Spicer’s angry lecture from the White House podium took over the headlines on Saturday evening, which was possibly its aim, and spawned some interesting reactions on Twitter. Most of his claims about the attendance are easily refuted by the visual evidence shared at the event, but the administration line is that the media isn’t being truthful. Judging from the reactions online, the people think that someone else is doing the lying:

And the always reliable Dan O’Sullivan went ahead and compared Spicer to Baghdad Bob:

