PETA’s New Ad Campaign Is Getting A Lot Of Attention, But Not For The Intended Reason

Web Culture Editor
06.28.17

Getty Image

People have always had a love-hate relationship when it comes to PETA. While the animal rights organization seems to have the best intentions at heart, their questionable and increasingly sensationalist tactics — which often involve nudity and gratuitous sex — tends to muddy their overall message.

Take, for example, their latest campaign that encourages vegetarians and carnivores alike to go vegan, using the argument that “meat and dairy can clog your arteries and lead to erectile dysfunction.” Which is a fine PSA! No one likes a sad boner. Except, as pointed out by UK blogger Angela Night on Twitter, this is the ad the creative geniuses at PETA decided to go with.

There are no two ways about, those two dudes just [bleeped] a chicken. And for the most part, the chicken seems okay with it? That in itself seems to present more of a troubling message than simple meat consumption. But just in case you think they decided to stop with the chicken, then you clearly don’t know PETA because, oh — there’s more where that came from.

