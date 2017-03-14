While doing press rounds on Monday in an attempt to spin Trump’s still unsubstantiated claims that President Obama was illegally wiretapping him, presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway spun one heck of a whopper by telling The Record columnist Mike Kelly, “You can surveil [sic] someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets. Any number of different ways. Microwaves that can be turned into cameras.” Microwaves that can be turned into cameras! It’s like the senile ravings of your oldest and craziest relative has finally come to fruition!

Conway has taken a lot of flack for the remarks, because even for someone who breezily lies like it’s her job (because it is) and once even invented a completely fake massacre, the notion that Obama could have been spying on Trump through his microwave is reaching brand new heights of delusion.

One of the best reactions to Conway’s baffling explanation comes from none other than President Obama’s Chief Official White House Photographer Pete Souza, who has been having a lot of fun sticking it to the current administration on his Instagram account since he found himself out of a job. Souza’s latest is predictably great, by taking Conway literally at face value: