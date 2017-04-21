Things got weird on Wednesday when a delegation of D-list celebrities composed of Sarah Palin, Ted Nugent, and Kid Rock visited Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Their respective social media accounts, as well as those of family members who attended the gathering, documented the occasion that evening before several major news outlets caught wind of it Thursday morning. At one point, the three posed with an official portrait of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (just as their president did) and nearly flipped the bird. Nugent later claimed he refused, but wouldn’t reveal whose idea it was in the first place.

Enter Pete Souza, the official White House photographer who served under former President Barack Obama. He’s been trolling the Trump administration and its supporters since February with photos of his ex-boss and his staffers doing things quite differently.

Being respectful. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Apr 20, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Like his most recent Instagram post, which features Obama and his former chief of staff, Bill Daley discussing matters below a portrait of former President Ronald Reagan. Neither man is posing for the picture with smirks, grins or otherwise classless looks on their faces — let alone potential hand gestures. What’s more, Souza accompanied the old photo with two simple, but pertinent words: “Being respectful.”

Souza doesn’t call out Palin, Nugent or Rock by name, but considering the timing and the contents of the photo, it’s connection to the trio’s White House visit and pose with Clinton’s portrait is all but certain. Besides, with previous trolls that include Vice President Mike Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a microwave, he hasn’t strayed too far from his intended targets yet.