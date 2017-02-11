Actors At The SAG Awards Got Vocal About Trump's Muslim Ban

Piers Morgan Makes The Mistake Of Picking A Fight With J.K. Rowling Over His ‘Real Time’ Appearance

Managing Editor, Trending
02.11.17 7 Comments

Getty Image

Now it’s pretty clear that Piers Morgan is the type of guy who craves attention and says outrageous things to achieve that goal. He’s said many things over the years to raise eyebrows, his latest happening during his appearance on Real Time on Friday night. Morgan said there was no Muslim ban, prompting comedian Jim Jefferies to tell the former CNN host to “f*ck off.” This pleased many people around the globe, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling:

Now Morgan could just let it all go quiet and move on to his next moment in the Sun, but he couldn’t help himself here. He decides to hit back at the author by saying he’s never read a word of Harry Potter and ends up sparking another public battle:

TAGSHARRY POTTERj.k. rowlingJim Jefferiespiers morganREAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP