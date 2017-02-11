Getty Image

Now it’s pretty clear that Piers Morgan is the type of guy who craves attention and says outrageous things to achieve that goal. He’s said many things over the years to raise eyebrows, his latest happening during his appearance on Real Time on Friday night. Morgan said there was no Muslim ban, prompting comedian Jim Jefferies to tell the former CNN host to “f*ck off.” This pleased many people around the globe, including Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling:

Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to fuck off on live TV is *exactly* as satisfying as I'd always imagined. https://t.co/4FII8sYmIt — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Now Morgan could just let it all go quiet and move on to his next moment in the Sun, but he couldn’t help himself here. He decides to hit back at the author by saying he’s never read a word of Harry Potter and ends up sparking another public battle:

This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter. https://t.co/XUJBMs4KKm — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017

Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bullshit on live TV? https://t.co/8rkKSqJTnG — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) February 11, 2017

Everything I said was factual.

If you think screaming 'FUCK OFF!!!' at me changes that, then you're mistaken. https://t.co/0U9fVoTjfc — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2017