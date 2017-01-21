How You Can Support The Women's March

Piers Morgan Is Getting Ripped Apart For Making The Women’s March On Washington All About Him

01.21.17 33 mins ago
Tens of thousands women and men alike are expected to participate in the Women’s March on Washington and more than 600 sister marches planned across the country on Saturday. The march, scheduled to coincide with Donald Trump’s first full day as president (although he’s taking the weekend off) aims to “send a bold message to our new government… and to the world that women’s rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.”

Piers Morgan — who should probably stay off Twitter altogether — will not be walking with the Women’s March, but he will plan a Men’s March.

On the march’s “FAQ” page, it reads, “The Women’s March on Washington is for any person, regardless of gender or gender identity, who believes women’s rights are human rights.” The next four years are going to be an especially hard time for women — and anyone who doesn’t look like Mike Pence — and the march is an opportunity for men to show that they believe in and support gender equality. Naturally, Morgan made it about himself.

