When A Pineapple Was Left In The Middle Of An Art Exhibition People Naturally Thought It Was ‘Art’

Web Culture Editor
05.08.17

Everyone knows that art is subjective, and that, say, one man’s urinal may be another man’s masterpiece. Or that one man’s pineapple may be … Well, still just an actual pineapple, in the case of 22-year-old Ruairi Gray, a student at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Scotland. But for a few days, a perfectly ordinary pineapple masqueraded as something more when Gray and his friends left one in the middle of a university art exhibition as a joke, only to come back a few days later to find it moved to a glass display, as you can see in the above photos.

Gray later told The Daily Mail that he was shocked to see his pineapple as part of the “Look Around” exhibit, which supposedly challenges visitors to “look at the places and spaces around us through fresh eyes.”

‘I came in later and it had been put in a glass case – it’s the funniest thing that has happened all year. My honours supervisor saw it and asked an art lecturer if it was real because he could not believe it.’ He apparently replied: “Of course it’s real, you can see what they were trying to do with the top of the pineapple and the glass.”

‘If anyone wants to buy the masterpiece I am now accepting offers.’ Asked about the meaning of the work, like a true artist he joked: ‘As the pineapple decayed over time it represents the inevitable breakdown of all life. F*** knows.’

If anyone is wondering, Gray is not actually an art major but in his final year studying business information technology, although he says he’s hoping the stunt will earn him an honorary degree. And they may as well, with all the attention the university is getting from it.

(Via Daily Mail)

