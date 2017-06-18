The ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Teaser Will Pitch Slap You With Behind The Scenes A Cappella Madness

06.18.17 1 min ago

The Pitch Perfect crew is coming back to theaters this December for a third big screen adventure – this time going on a USO tour after graduating from college – and from the looks of a new teaser trailer the fun hasn’t slowed down both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. The teaser, which is more of an ongoing conversation with all the cast and crew than an actual peek at the plot of the third movie in the franchise.

There are some hints of some of the major goings-on of the film though, with Rebel Wilson being attacked by dogs, the girls getting into trouble on tour, and of course some fierce displays of a cappella. Most of the cast is back with rising stars such as Ruby Rose, industry stalwarts like John Lithgow, and world famous musicians like DJ Khaled joining in on the fun as well.

From the looks of things in this tease, DJ Khaled makes the most of his cameo (or slightly-larger-than-a-cameo guest appearance) but Lithgow was truly one to make the most of his addition to the cast, bonding with the girls as if he too were a Hollywood ingenue singing his heart out alongside Rebel Wilson. Maybe he’ll actually end up doing that in the movie too.

Around The Web

TAGSANNA KENDRICKBEHIND-THE-SCENESPITCH PERFECT 3

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 2 days ago 7 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 3 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 3 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 5 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP