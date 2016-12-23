theTRUTH: About Service Animals

‘Planet Earth 2’ Goes For Comedy Gold By Replacing Animal Sounds With Human Screams

12.23.16 2 days ago 2 Comments

Planet Earth 2 has already given us some pretty incredible stuff without crossing over to the United States. The iguana versus snakes chase is one of the greatest and tense nature scenes ever captured by a camera and one that has been certified beastly by Marshawn Lynch himself. You really shouldn’t expect any less from the folks behind the series and its many counterparts, but it is certainly lacking in the comedy from time to time.

