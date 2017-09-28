‘Playboy’ Founder Hugh Hefner Has Passed Away At The Age Of 91

09.27.17

Legendary publishing icon Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91. The Playboy founder started the magazine 60 years ago as a “niche upscale men’s magazine” according to NBC News, but soon transformed it into a massive adult entertainment empire that stood on both sides of the spectrum in many eyes.

The late founder’s son and current Playboy Enterprises CCO, Cooper Hefner, released a statement on the passing and his father’s iconic legacy:

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom…

“He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”

