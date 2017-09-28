Getty Image

Legendary publishing icon Hugh Hefner has passed away at the age of 91. The Playboy founder started the magazine 60 years ago as a “niche upscale men’s magazine” according to NBC News, but soon transformed it into a massive adult entertainment empire that stood on both sides of the spectrum in many eyes.

The late founder’s son and current Playboy Enterprises CCO, Cooper Hefner, released a statement on the passing and his father’s iconic legacy:

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom… “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history.”