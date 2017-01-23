YouTube

Remember that episode of Grey’s Anatomy in which a man suffering from some kind of prostate problem didn’t want to be operated on by Katherine Heigl’s character, who wasn’t just a doctor but also a model for lingerie catalog Bethany Whisper?

It was an excellent episode — all of season one was pretty great — but it did raise an important question: What would happen if your doctor or the person who just arrested you also had a history of provocative modeling? We’ve got the answer, and it turns out everyone’s a lot cooler with this stuff in real life.