Getty Image

After the craziness surrounding the Royal Wedding, the suspense of the first royal baby, Prince George, and the sequel, Princess Charlotte, and the speculation surrounding the health of the Queen and Prince Philip, it would seem that we’re about to once again go crazy for the Royals. That’s because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have announced they are expecting a third child. According to AFP, the announcement comes early due to the Middleton having to cancel a planned visit to Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum or a more severe form of morning sickness:

“Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the palace said in a statement. William is second in line to the throne and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, along with members of both families, was said to be “delighted” at the news.

The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting another baby. The announcement: pic.twitter.com/y2NQYNaTFU — Max Foster (@MaxFosterCNN) September 4, 2017

The announcement also comes on the week that the couple’s first child, Prince George, heads off for school in London, something she may have to miss out on due to the illness. That said, most people seem thrilled by the announcement and others had funny reactions about it online, all while likely preparing for another non-stop royal baby watch in the new year.