Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Having Another Royal Baby, So Prepare Accordingly

09.04.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

After the craziness surrounding the Royal Wedding, the suspense of the first royal baby, Prince George, and the sequel, Princess Charlotte, and the speculation surrounding the health of the Queen and Prince Philip, it would seem that we’re about to once again go crazy for the Royals. That’s because the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, have announced they are expecting a third child. According to AFP, the announcement comes early due to the Middleton having to cancel a planned visit to Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London due to Hyperemesis Gravidarum or a more severe form of morning sickness:

“Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the palace said in a statement.

William is second in line to the throne and his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, along with members of both families, was said to be “delighted” at the news.

The announcement also comes on the week that the couple’s first child, Prince George, heads off for school in London, something she may have to miss out on due to the illness. That said, most people seem thrilled by the announcement and others had funny reactions about it online, all while likely preparing for another non-stop royal baby watch in the new year.

Around The Web

TAGSKate MiddletonPRINCE HARRYPRINCE WILLIAMROYAL BABY

What Unites Us

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 3 weeks ago 55 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP